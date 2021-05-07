FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first week of May ends on a beautiful note today, with bright sunshine expected once again and highs topping out in the low 80s.
Another nice day can be expected on Saturday, but winds shifting around to the south will bring an increase in humidity and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs expected to climb into the mid 80s.
Moisture levels will continue to increase on Sunday (Mother’s Day), resulting in a return of muggy morning starts and an overall more humid feel through the day.
The good news is that it looks like most of us will probably get through the daylight hours on Mother’s Day rain-free, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday night as a cold front slowly approaches from the west.
The best chance for some rain late Sunday/Sunday night will be for areas north and west of Baton Rouge, with better rain chances overspreading the area into Monday. The Storm Prediction Center also has areas north and west of Baton Rouge outlined under a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather from late Sunday into early Monday.
The cold front will then get hung up along the northern Gulf Coast through the first half of next week, resulting in several rounds of showers and t-storms from Monday through at least Wednesday.
The early outlook suggests rain totals of 1″ to 3″ on average, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for some heavy rainfall with the boundary stalled in our vicinity for a few days.
The cold front should finally get a push into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, allowing drier and somewhat cooler air to return for the end of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.