Crawfish King Cook-Off Competition goes curbside this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated Crawfish King Cook-Off competition is making its return.

On Friday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the curbside event will take place at three venue locations across the Baton Rouge and Gonzales area.

A $25 donation will allow ticket holders to drive thru the location of their choice:

Participants will receive six pounds of crawfish boiled by teams competing for the Audience Choice award and a 20 oz. Coke product.

All event proceeds directly benefit Big Buddy Program and Junior Achievement, two organizations which provide programs and services to youth in our community.