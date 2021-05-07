Crawfish King Cook-Off Competition goes curbside this year

By Bria Gremillion | May 7, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 7:29 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated Crawfish King Cook-Off competition is making its return.

This year’s competition will be curbside pick-up only.

On Friday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the curbside event will take place at three venue locations across the Baton Rouge and Gonzales area.

A $25 donation will allow ticket holders to drive thru the location of their choice:

  • Bayou Plaza in Gonzales
  • the Blue Cross Blue Shield campus on Bluebonnet
  • the BRCC parking lot on Florida Boulevard

Participants will receive six pounds of crawfish boiled by teams competing for the Audience Choice award and a 20 oz. Coke product.

All event proceeds directly benefit Big Buddy Program and Junior Achievement, two organizations which provide programs and services to youth in our community.

According to organizers, tickets should be purchased in advance to secure a spot, but tickets will be sold until the event is over or sold out.

