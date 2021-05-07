Crawfish King Cook-Off Competition goes curbside this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated Crawfish King Cook-Off competition is making its return.
This year’s competition will be curbside pick-up only.
On Friday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the curbside event will take place at three venue locations across the Baton Rouge and Gonzales area.
A $25 donation will allow ticket holders to drive thru the location of their choice:
- Bayou Plaza in Gonzales
- the Blue Cross Blue Shield campus on Bluebonnet
- the BRCC parking lot on Florida Boulevard
Participants will receive six pounds of crawfish boiled by teams competing for the Audience Choice award and a 20 oz. Coke product.
All event proceeds directly benefit Big Buddy Program and Junior Achievement, two organizations which provide programs and services to youth in our community.
