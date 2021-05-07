CAUGHT ON CAMERA: EBRSO investigating after four suspects burglarize vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after four unidentified suspects were caught on camera burglarizing vehicles.
According to authorities, the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 4 in the 7400 block of Oak Meadow.
A spokesperson with EBRSO says the same suspects also were also spotted burglarizing vehicles later on in the 13500 block of Bogwood, which is within the same neighborhood.
During the course of these burglarizes, the suspects broke into the unlocked vehicles and were able to steal a small amount of change from one car, and a firearm from another unsecured vehicle.
Anyone who knows the identity of these subjects is urged to contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344
