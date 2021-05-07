Balloon released planned to honor victims of triple homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A balloon release has been planned to honor the victims of a triple homicide.
The event will honor Christin Parker and her nephew, Brandon Parker who were shot and killed in Baker, Louisiana on Monday, May 3. They will also honor 4-month-old La’Mello Parker.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.
Those attending are being asked to wear purple to bring awareness to domestic violence.
