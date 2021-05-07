Amazon distribution center reportedly coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An Amazon distribution center is expected to be built in Shreveport, a source close to the situation confirms.
The rumors have been circulating for some time, but city officials have been mum on whether the rumors are true.
The property where the center will be located reportedly has been sold, but it’s unclear to whom. The facility reportedly will be located near Caddo Correctional Center.
The Times, a Shreveport newspaper, has reported that Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport on Friday, May 7 to announce the Amazon fulfillment center in the northern part of the city. However, neither Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office nor the governor’s office has confirmed this.
Some Amazon facilities range over 100,000 square feet in size. Greater Shreveport Chamber President Tim Magner says this will set the bar for other companies.
”A lot of times what happens when you have a large player come in, often times your competitor industries say ‘hey now this is a great center for distribution because of the natural advantages we have with our highway system and port system,’” said Magner.
He says the potential center could also provide more opportunities for people with any skill set.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.