WANTED: Suspect faces murder, other charges in Assumption Parish shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted on murder and other charges.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said Ronald Vallejo, 30, of Labadieville, is accused of shooting and killing Travin Smith, 30, also of Labadieville, on April 16. He added two others were injured in the shooting.
Vallejo is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Sheriff’s detectives are working with other agencies, including the US Marshal’s Office to try to track down Vallejo. Falcon urges people to not approach if they spot Vallejo. Instead, they should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 526-1627 or the Communications Division at (985) 369-2912.
