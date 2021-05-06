WAFB wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

WAFB Anchor Elizabeth Vowell and videographer Derron Daquano took home the award in the “Feature Reporting” category for their piece entitled “Bamber’s Baby.” The piece focused on ICU nurse James Bamber and his wife Katie. Because of COVID-19, James could not be present for the birth of the couple’s fourth child. WAFB was there as, weeks later, James was able to hold his newborn son for the first time.