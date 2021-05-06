WAFB wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded WAFB with five prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including in the category of Best Newscast.
The awards for RTDNA Region 9, compromised of television stations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, were announced Thursday morning.
The regional winners now go on to compete for the coveted National Edward R. Murrow awards. Last year, WAFB won a National Edward R. Murrow for Best Newscast.
In the 2021 Regional Awards, WAFB 9NEWS This Morning won in the best newscast category.
The station also received Regional Murrow awards in the categories of Excellence in Sound, Hard News, Feature Reporting and Sports Reporting.
In the Excellence in Sound category, the award went to longtime WAFB videographer Robert Hollins for his piece entitled “Caught Red Handed.”
In the Hard News Category, reporter Kiran Chawla and videographer Robert Hollins were honored for their work investigating COVID-19 deaths at a nursing home.
WAFB Anchor Elizabeth Vowell and videographer Derron Daquano took home the award in the “Feature Reporting” category for their piece entitled “Bamber’s Baby.” The piece focused on ICU nurse James Bamber and his wife Katie. Because of COVID-19, James could not be present for the birth of the couple’s fourth child. WAFB was there as, weeks later, James was able to hold his newborn son for the first time.
Reporter Matt Houston was awarded the Regional Murrow in the category of “Sports Reporting” for his piece entitled “Never Missed a Game.”
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.
“Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” the group’s website says. “Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.”
Edward Roscoe Murrow was a CBS News correspondent who is best known for his series of live radio broadcasts during World War II.
