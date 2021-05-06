‘No Such Thing As Impossible Bike Ride’ happening May 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge nonprofit is hosting a bike ride as a fundraiser for children with special needs on Sunday, May 16.
The McMains Children’s Developmental Center is holding its 13th annual No Such Thing As Impossible Bike Ride Fundraiser beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The fundraiser is a huge part of the Center’s Wheels to Succeed program that provides local children with adaptive bikes that can cost up to $6,000, putting them out of the financial reach of many families.
The ride will begin at Pointe-Marie in Baton Rouge located at 14200 River Road.
Riders will have a choice of 10, 40, and 75-mile route options along River Road.
Check-in and day-of registration begin at 6:30 a.m. Interactive maps are available here.
The 75-mile ride will start at 7:30 a.m.
The 40-mile route will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Participants can anticipate the ride for the 10-mile levee route to begin at 10:00 a.m.
A fun ride for kids will be held on-site at Point-Marie beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
All rides will begin at base camp located at 14200 River Road.
Thanks in large part to the support garnered through the bike ride, Wheels to Succeed has been able to present 179 bikes to children in the Greater Baton Rouge community since 2007.
“Cycling is a timeless activity that all children should have access to,” said Sebastian Alvarez, a member of the Board of Directors at the Center.
Alvarez’s father, Jairo, began supporting Wheels to Succeed by establishing the first No Such Thing As Impossible Bike Ride fundraiser in 2008.
The late businessman and philanthropist had a vision that children of all abilities should know the joy of riding a bike.
For more information on the No Such Thing As Impossible bike ride or learn more about the Center, visit mcmainscdc.org or Drew Walker at dwalker@mcmainscdc.org.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.