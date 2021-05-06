No. 13 LSU softball hosts Auburn in final regular season SEC matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU softball team will host Auburn in the final regular-season matchup in Tiger Park.
This will be a 3 game series starting on Friday, May 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30.
“This is another really important weekend for us,” head coach Beth Torina said. “I have been really proud of the fight and growth we have shown. It is another opportunity to improve before postseason. We are also excited to celebrate six seniors this weekend and recognize them for all they have given to this program.”
LSU has one of the most difficult schedules in the country and by the time they finish the regular season it is expected to go down as one of the hardest ever recorded. LSU, which sits at fifth in the country in RPI, has played 25 teams in the top-25.
The Tigers are coming into this weekend’s matchup after a tough loss to Arkansas, which took at least a share of the SEC regular season championship. Aliyah Andrews led LSU over the weekend with five hits and pitcher Ali Kilponen continued work with a complete game one-hitter. She was the first LSU pitcher since Allie Walljasperin 2017 to record a one-hitter in an SEC game.
LSU leads the all-time series over Auburn, 52-20. The teams last met in March 2018 with LSU sweeping a three-game set in Baton Rouge, 3-2, 1-0, 1-0. Torina is 9-8 against Auburn in her 10 years as head coach.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.