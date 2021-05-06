FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs topping out in the 80s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dry and pleasant weather has finally returned to the area in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Wednesday.
Bright sunshine prevails from start to finish today, with highs topping out in the low 80s.
The beautiful weather will continue for at least a couple more days as high pressure remains in control.
Morning temps will start out in the upper 50s on both Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s.
Generally sunny skies will give way to a few returning clouds by Saturday.
Mother’s Day (Sunday) starts out warmer and more humid, but should be dry through the morning hours.
However, a few showers or perhaps a t-storm are possible by the afternoon, with highs expected to top out in the upper 80s. I certainly wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans for Mother’s Day at this point, but be ready to shift things indoors if any showers do develop.
It does look like we’ll transition into more of an unsettled weather pattern through at least the first half of next week.
It will also be seasonably warm and humid through Wednesday, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s.
