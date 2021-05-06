Fire officials investigating house fire on Landwood Dr

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Firefighters were called out to Landwood Drive for a house fire on Thursday, May 6.
Officials said the call for the fire came in just before noon.
When firefighters arrived at the scene they noticed flames coming from the roof of the house. They were able to protect the fire from spreading to nearby houses.
Firefighters were able to enter the house at first but then had to quickly get out due to the roof becoming unstable. Shortly after the roof ended up collapsing.
The house is considered a total loss and the Red Cross was called to help the victims.
At this time the fire remains under investigation.
