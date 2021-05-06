Fewer people are running out to get the vaccine in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fewer people seem to be running out to get the vaccine in Louisiana, therefore leftovers from the state’s allotment will go to other states with higher demand.
Right now Louisiana has more COVID-19 shots than people signing up to get the vaccine, if interest in getting the shot continues to go down here in the state then that means fewer vaccines coming each week.
“Now, things are getting a little bit more relaxed and not as many phone calls are coming in, but we’re still daily receiving phone calls for people interested in receiving the vaccines,” says Beth Denson who is the assistant director of the Ascension Parish Health Unit.
Over in Ascension Parish, the health clinic is still getting around 168 patients out of the four days of the week where they give out the Moderna vaccine. That number is much lower than three months ago when they first became a COVID vaccine distribution site.
“I think that we have more supply than demand at this time, that the more people we vaccinate in the United States and anywhere is definitely a benefit to everyone,” adds Denson. According to LDH, the state received more than 3 million vaccines, only 73% have been used, and 26.5% have not been used.
Over at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center’s drive-thru site, they are on their second week of giving out the Pzifer vaccine.
“So, the fact that we did 150 in the first week, I thought was just kind of showed the convenience of the site. That there are still people out there that want to get vaccinated that just want to have the convenience, maybe not having to set up a schedule, kind of being able to show up at that their own pace,” says Kyle Rogers who is the general manager at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
LDH says they are in the next phase of vaccine distribution. They will have to target a specific group of people that are still hesitant in order to create more of that herd immunity.
“Now, there is a large segment in the middle, some people term them the movable middle, because a lot of people in the middle right now who are not admittingly opposed to getting the vaccine, they just haven’t done it,” says LDH’s Dr. Joseph Kanter.
Dr. Kanter says regardless the state can get as many vaccines as it needs in order to keep administering them to folks, but if people want more vaccines it just depends on if people will come out.
