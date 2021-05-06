City of New Roads having Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street

City of New Roads having Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street
City of New Roads having Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street (Source: WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard | May 6, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the state re-opens, the City of New Roads is making an effort to help small businesses and entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic.

The City of New Roads Stimulus Pop-Up Shop on Main Street is happening Friday, May 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event will happen on Main Street in Downtown New Roads along False River.

The outdoor marketplace will have over 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs from around the state popping up with gifts, art, decor, fashions, treats and more. The initiative, made by Mayor Dukes, is to help small businesses financially impacted by the pandemic.

The pop-up shop scheduled for February 2021 was postponed due to the state returning to a modified Phase 2.

Related Stories:

Supporting local during Small Business Week

Helping pets with separation anxiety as you start to head back to work

Teacher Appreciation Week: Celebrating those who give students hope during a hard year

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.