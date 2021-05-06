City of New Roads having Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the state re-opens, the City of New Roads is making an effort to help small businesses and entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic.
The City of New Roads Stimulus Pop-Up Shop on Main Street is happening Friday, May 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event will happen on Main Street in Downtown New Roads along False River.
The outdoor marketplace will have over 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs from around the state popping up with gifts, art, decor, fashions, treats and more. The initiative, made by Mayor Dukes, is to help small businesses financially impacted by the pandemic.
The pop-up shop scheduled for February 2021 was postponed due to the state returning to a modified Phase 2.
