Baton Rouge agency helping kids who deal with traumatic experiences

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a recent double homicide that also led to the death of a four-month-old boy, a Baton Rouge agency is reminding people about the help that’s available for kids that deal with traumatic experiences.
The Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center provides immediate interventions for children and is one of the first police calls on for help.
“We are helping the kids put the pieces back together,” said CEO Toni Bankston.
Bankston said the center’s goal is to provide healing and justice for kids in the aftermath of abuse or a violent crime.
Experts say children who face traumatic events could be more likely to act out, sometimes in violent ways, which is why the work at the CAC is important. The center reported 65% of kids it has worked with saw a positive change in how they dealt with their trauma.
Bankston said those services are in high demand. She added there’s a growing problem tied to gun violence and domestic abuse that extends far beyond the Baton Rouge area.
“We need to understand this is actually part of an overall trend in our country right now. It’s not unique to Baton Rouge,” Bankston added.
Bankston said there are ways to curve the problem. She said if you see something, say something. One phone call can potentially save a life.
“Sometimes it’s having the courage to bring it into the light that actually is the difference-maker between something spiraling into something tragic,” Bankston explained.
All resources provided for the CAC are free. CLICK HERE for a full list.
