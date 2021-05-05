Woman accused of abusing elderly and infirmed person

PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested on multiple charges related to the abuse of an elderly and infirmed person.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Betty Metrejean, 56, of Pierre Part, has been arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery, simple battery upon the infirmed, and exploitation of the infirmed.
Detectives said they believe Metrejean physically abused and stole money from the victim.
She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility and remains there while waiting for a bond hearing.
