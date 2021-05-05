Supporting local during Small Business Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first week of May marks National Small Business Week, which means there’s a push to get people out in the community and into local Baton Rouge businesses.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also launched the Certified Geaux Get Vaccinated Businesses program to raise awareness for the Community Vaccination Center. It’s also supporting local restaurants to further incentivize getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
When you show your “I Got the Shot” vaccination stickers and immunization cards from the Community Vaccination Center, you can unlock discounts at participating businesses.
