Salvage crews begin removing fuel from Seacor Power vessel

PORT FOURCHON (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard says salvage crews have begun removing fuel from the Seacor Power’s fuel tanks.
Crews are using a method called hot tapping where crews drill into the vessel’s fuel tanks and run a hose from the tanks to remove the fuel without ruining the integrity of the tanks or causing pollution.
The Coast Guard asks that mariners continue to respect the one-mile safety zone so crews and divers can work through the process safely.
