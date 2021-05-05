Nationwide shortage of chlorine could put damper on pools, waterparks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a nationwide shortage of chlorine, which could put a damper on pools and waterparks.
A dip in the pool this summer may not happen if the country continues to see chlorine prices rise.
“It’s so unstable right now; I have a feeling it will stabilize but I think it’s going to stay pretty droughtful for a while before it gets better,” said Parker Ewing.
Ewing, the owner of Ewing Aquatech Pools Inc, is trying to get his pools ready for the summertime but with chlorine prices rising from $2 to $4 a pound, it may be harder to make a splash with not enough water.
“Because, once the pandemic hit, people worked off inventory but now, they don’t have the largest of the inventory to fall back on. So, you are seeing it start to really exasperate. I would say the last couple of months it’s starting to really get tricky,” added Ewing.
Ewing said it also doesn’t help that one of the biggest chlorine manufactures caught fire during the aftermath of Hurricane Lara and it won’t reopen until 2022.
Chlorine shortages could be a problem for water parks and public pools, especially with people eager to get out again after a summer of restrictions. However, BREC, which runs Liberty Lagoon and several public pools, said it has a backup plan to keep the water safe and swim-ready.
“So, the chlorine shortage, it’s a main concern for everybody but the big issue is the three-inch tablet, which we don’t use at any of our facilities, which is really great because we get the bleach or you can also call in chlorine straight from the manufacturer,” said Daniel Burg, BREC’s aquatics manager.
BREC said its public pools and water parks will be open this summer.
Experts expect chlorine prices to increase by 70% but pool companies may be able to offer other options and chemicals to get the job done.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.