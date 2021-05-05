Low interest rate, rising prices, and cash-laden investors spell trouble for first-time homebuyers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s what you call a seller’s market right now in Baton Rouge. Homes sometimes are selling in less than a couple of hours. And while that’s good if you’re trying sell, it’s keeping many out of the market.
Patrika Cassie and Davonte Martin thought they had found their dream home.
The young couple had been looking to buy their first house. Low interest rates were enticing and the couple had finally saved enough money to pull the trigger. They had a modest budget of $230,000, which they thought would be enough until they started making offers.
“We had a house but we were outbid,” said Martin.
“We went to our max and then we were like, ‘Okay, well someone else is going higher,’” said Cassie. “Then, I was like, ‘The house isn’t even worth the price that you’re asking for.’”
Cassie and Martin missed out on four houses over the course of about six months. Each time they found one they liked, another buyer would swoop in and start a bidding war.
“Can y’all go any higher? Can y’all go any higher? I was like, ‘Okay, this house isn’t worth ...’ I’m just like, ‘You know what?’ We just backed away because it was getting to the point ... it wasn’t about the home anymore, it was about how much money they can get for the home,” Cassie added.
Real estate agent Brittany Pino said the market around Baton Rouge is in a frenzy. She said houses are only lasting several hours on the market and are usually going above the asking price.
“It’s extremely challenging for first-time homebuyers,” said Pino.
Pino said low interest rates paired with a limited housing inventory in the Baton Rouge area have not only driven up prices but also the number of potential buyers vying for a house.
She said buyers are also having to compete with cash-laden investors who are buying houses that are typically priced for first-time buyers by making cash offers that are usually more appealing for the seller.
“We already had it before but now, it’s even more common. Investors coming in with cash, maybe in that first-time buyer range because they’re buying them up as rentals,” Pino explained.
Pino said buyers can still find “starter” homes but they will likely have to look outside of Baton Rouge in the outlying areas. She suggests working with a realtor in order to keep on top of listings, noting realtors can show you listings before they are made public and get pre-approved for a mortgage before you even start looking.
“That may be the deciding factor when sellers are looking at all the different offers. That may determine whether you’re serious or not,” Pino added.
She said those looking should stay patient. Buyers will likely miss out on several houses but be ready to pounce when you find one you like.
“Chances are they won’t have the opportunity to negotiate back and forth like they did in other markets. They may not have the opportunity to sleep on it because chances are there’s other buyers making offers,” said Pino.
Cassie and Martin eventually found their dream house in Prairieville. Going through the experience of buying their first home tested the couple, they said, though they are happy they were persistent.
“You have to fight for what you want and you have to come into this market with the mindset knowing that you can’t be defeated. You’re going to get that home,” Cassie explained.
Lenders said even with prices being driven up, now is still the best time to buy, as it’s cheaper to borrow money now with low interest rates than it will be when they rise.
