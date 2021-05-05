La. lawmakers want to limit access to body cam videos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are trying to limit access to those vital body camera videos that can sometimes change the fate of a case.
A bill that would make it harder for third parties to obtain video or audio from law enforcement, like body cam video, passed out of committee Wednesday, May 5.
Supporters of HB 470 by Rep. Rodney Lyons (D-Harvey) say some of the footage people ask for violates the privacy rights of those involved and the laws around body cameras aren’t up-to-date with the technology today but those opposing the bill say changing the laws without proper guidance would be disastrous.
“Changing the body camera law without reconvening the commission that spent a ton of time coming up with this law or talking to the experts or even talking to the people who are interested in the body camera footage for example the criminal defense lawyers aren’t even here because this bill was scheduled last night,” said Scott Sternberg with Louisiana Press Association.
The next stop for the bill is the full House floor for it to be debated even more.
