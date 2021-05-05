THE INVESTIGATORS: Deputy accused of choking teen at gas station arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have learned deputy Clay Depew with the Jackson Marshal’s Office has been arrested on charges related to allegations that he choked a teenager at a gas station back in February.
Depew turned himself into the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, May 5. He faces two charges in the case, including simple battery and malfeasance in office. Another witness crucial to the case came forward with information that led to the charges against the deputy.
Depew remains on leave from the Jackson Marshal’s Office months after being accused of choking a teenager and using racial slurs outside the Main Street Market gas station.
The 9News Investigators exposed a prior criminal history with the same officer when he was arrested and fired from another agency back in 2017.
According to arrest reports from the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, Depew was arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office on August 11, 2017. As a result, he was fired from the sheriff’s office.
The 9News Investigators tried to find out more information about those charges but they were expunged on February 9, 2021. The records were wiped away a little more than two weeks before he was accused of choking a 16-year-old and calling him the N-word but they should have been visible when he was hired in Jackson.
Surveillance video from the night Depew is accused of choking that 16-year-old does not show the actual encounter because the teen’s parents say his truck was parked just out of view of the store’s cameras. The teen’s family claims the situation was so bad, though, that another officer had to step in to stop the officer.
The only problem in the situation is there’s no body camera video of the encounter. It’s something the family’s attorney, Ron Haley, calls troubling.
It remains unclear why there’s no body camera video of the encounter because the case is still being investigated but the 9News Investigators do know Depew was equipped with one. The Jackson Marshal’s Office now tells WAFB its deputies are equipped with body cameras and have been since 2015.
According to a body camera policy the 9News Investigators requested from the marshal’s office, officers are required to activate their cameras for all contacts with citizens.
It’s unclear if Depew will remain with the Jackson Marshal’s Office. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter is working to track down his future status with the agency.
