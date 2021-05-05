FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers to start, cooler day ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front slowed its forward progress through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, resulting in bands of persistent showers and thunderstorms, some of which produced heavy rainfall.
With the boundary only expected to slowly sink southward through the morning hours today, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 1 p.m. for areas just south and east of Baton Rouge. Radar shows a couple different bands of 2″-4″+ rains that have fallen since Tuesday and any additional rainfall could at least produce some nuisance flooding.
Otherwise, a few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible early today around metro Baton Rouge, but any threat of rain should shift south of the Capital City by or before lunchtime. Slow clearing is then expected this afternoon and it will be cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 70s.
We’ll finally get to enjoy a nice payoff in the wake of today’s front with good-looking weather from Thursday through Saturday.
Morning lows will range from the mid 50s to around 60°, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Abundant sunshine on Thursday and Friday will give way to a few returning clouds by Saturday.
The extended forecast once again hints at an unsettled weather pattern developing from Sunday into early next week, but there is significant uncertainty on when best rain chances will arrive. For now, we’ve got scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast daily from Sunday through much of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.