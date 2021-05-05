Attorney, LSU Health Sciences employees to speak at news conference on allegations against medical school chancellor

The event will be held at 3 p.m. on May 5 at the law offices of Downer, Jones, Marino and Wilhite in downtown Shreveport. The women who have made the complaints, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Woerner, Dean of the School of Allied Health Dr. Sharon Dunn, Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery Dr. Christina Notarianni, and Dr. Christi Rinaudo, EdD with the Department of Academic Affairs, will all be in attendance.