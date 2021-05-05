Attorney, LSU Health Sciences employees to speak at news conference on allegations against medical school chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday afternoon (May 5), the attorney for the four LSU Health Sciences employees who have accused Dr. G.E. Ghali of gender-based discrimination and retaliation will answer questions.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. on May 5 at the law offices of Downer, Jones, Marino and Wilhite in downtown Shreveport. The women who have made the complaints, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Woerner, Dean of the School of Allied Health Dr. Sharon Dunn, Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery Dr. Christina Notarianni, and Dr. Christi Rinaudo, EdD with the Department of Academic Affairs, will all be in attendance.
The women are represented by Attorney Allison Jones.
“In April 2021, after deep thought and much personal consternation, my clients filed Title IX claims with LSU’s main Title IX office alleging Chancellor Ghali’s pervasive gender-based discrimination, sexually inappropriate behavior, and permissiveness of sexually inappropriate behavior by male colleagues, namely the egregious sexually inappropriate behavior perpetrated by Dr. Scott Kennedy, former Dean of Admissions, under Dr. Ghali’s supervision,” Jones said.
Below is the full news release from Downer, Jones, Marino and Wilhite.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.