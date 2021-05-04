6th family of crew member files lawsuit against Seacor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WAFB) - Another lawsuit has been filed in the Seacor boat tragedy.
The family of missing crew member Jason Krell has filed the latest suit.
The family claims Seacor told the boat to leave port, despite severe weather warnings.
RELATED STORIES:
- Widow of Seacor Power captain files lawsuit; 4th one filed after disaster
- Sen. Kennedy urges federal action, sheriff’s office now assisting in Seacor search
- Family of Seacor Power victim Ernest Williams files lawsuit
- Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel
- Wife of missing crewmember suing owners of Seacor Power for $25 million
- “I’ll do everything I can to get them home,”: Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
- Cajun Navy finds Seacor Power debris 60 miles from crash site
- Captain of Seacor Power recovered by Coast Guard; funeral arrangements announced
- 2 dead, 6 rescued, search on for 11 others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana
The company has yet to comment on any litigation.
This makes the sixth lawsuit filed.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.