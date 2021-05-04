Mothers can safely, securely surrender custody of their baby as a last resort under Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) say a mother recently had to make the difficult choice in surrendering custody of her baby to firefighters.
The woman was able to safely and legally relinquish custody of her baby due to a law currently on the books called Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law.
Firefighters got the call around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 1 that a woman wanted to surrender her newborn child. The woman told firefighters she wanted to hand her baby to another woman so a female communications officers met the woman anonymously in the parking lot.
The child was handed to her through an open car window and the car left the parking lot.
“A healthy new-born baby girl’s life was saved by a mother who loved the child enough to want a better life for her baby girl than perhaps she is able to provide at this point in her own life,” SGFD spokesperson Eldon Ledoux aid. “That little girl will never know it, but her mother gave her life twice early Sunday morning.”
Officials say the baby was about one to three hours old when it was dropped off at the fire station. Officials say the baby was crying and breathing normally and was admitted into Woman’s Hospital.
According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law provides a safe, legal, last resort to abandonment, allowing a parent to give up custody of a newborn up to 60 days old by bringing the baby to an emergency designated facility, or Safe Haven site.
- As long as the parent leaves their baby with an employee and the baby shows no signs of abuse or neglect, the parent can walk away knowing that their baby will be safe.
- The relinquishing parent may also call 911, allowing the parent to relinquish a baby to an emergency responder in a location chosen by the parent.
- Mothers in need of assistance can call 1-888-510-BABY or text SAFEHAVEN to 313131 to connect to DCFS’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline.
