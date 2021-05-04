LSU softball moves up in USA Softball poll

By Amanda Lindsley | May 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 4:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team (29-17, 11-10 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 13 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and stayed at No. 16 in the USA Today/NFCAD1 Coaches poll.

The Tigers earned a total of 300 points in the NFCA poll and 244 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

The team will return in action in Tiger Park on Friday, May 7 to take on Auburn in their SEC series finale.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m on Friday.

