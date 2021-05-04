La. Department of Education partners with Ochsner Health to launch virtual therapy program for educators and support staff

Educators who qualify for the program should connect with their local school system for more information, including how to sign up. The program grew out of an initiative of the LDOE’s Office of Equity, Inclusion and Opportunities, led by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kelli Peterson. Providing confidential evidence-based mental support to educators and school support staff aligns with the Department’s belief that educators are valued professionals and that equity matters. This partnership ensures equitable access to such supports for educators. For more information about the Louisiana Department of Education visit www.louisianabelieves.com. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org.