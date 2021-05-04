THE INVESTIGATORS: DOC misplaced dozens of cows according to state records

Perhaps the wildest thing DOC lost is dozens of cows. The agency first reported losing 40 cows but after WAFB started asking questions, they reported they had found half of them. As of this report, 21 cows are still missing, which make up about $20,000 worth of livestock that tax dollars paid for. DOC points out they typically find more of the animals when they count them in the spring and fall but they say some of them die. remain in the woods during those counts or get snatched up by wild animals. Some folks the 9News Investigators spoke with are not happy about it.