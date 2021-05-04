House committee rejects bill to keep transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill to keep transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools came to a screeching halt because House committee lawmakers rejected the idea but by only a one-vote margin.
However, this isn’t a total end to the debate.
There’s a similar proposal awaiting debate on the Senate floor.
Supporters of the proposals said they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition.
Opponents call the measures discriminatory.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.