Helping pets with separation anxiety as you start to head back to work

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more people get vaccinated, more people are heading back to the office for the first time since the pandemic started. That means our pets may become a little uneasy as people head back to the workplace.
Dr. Nancy Welborn, of Community Practice Service at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has ways on how to ease the transition for your furry friends.
She said to slowly ease the transition to them being alone. Exercise is important. Try to get your pet moving before and after work.
Welborn also said to try and find things for them to do when you’re gone like leaving something on the TV or music playing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.