City of BR approves bike lanes for Hyacinth Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish has announced the Metropolitan Council approval of bike lanes on Hyacinth Avenue.
The project will provide widening of the existing road to provide two 5-foot side bike lanes between Stanford Avenue and Glasgow Avenue.
The project is funded with 95% federal funds and 5% local. The estimated coast for the project is $1,374,000. Construction is expected to begin in August.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.