Baton Rouge man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

KRAMER, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish on Monday, May 3.
Louisiana State Police reported Kyle Jackson, 31, died in a crash on LA 307 near Landreau Drive in the Kramer area around 4 p.m.
Troopers said the investigation so far shows Jackson was headed west on LA 307 in a 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser when he veered off the road in a curve, overcorrected, went off the road on the opposite side, and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, Jackson was wearing his seat belt. They added it is not yet known what caused the vehicle to initially go off the highway.
The crash remains under investigation.
