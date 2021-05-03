YOUR MONEY: 5 things to buy in May

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The turn of a new month means new opportunities to save money.
RetailMeNot.com shopping expert Sara Skirboll analyzed consumer data and shopping trends to find the five best things to buy in the month of May.
1. Photo printing services
Snapfish is offering 50% off sitewide. Shutterfly is giving customers 28% off their purchase with the code RMN28 and the company has cashback offers on top of that.
2. Maternity clothing
If you know any expecting mothers, pass the word along that maternity clothing is up to 24% off. Retailer Motherhood Maternity is offering a buy one get one 50% off deal on maternity dresses.
3. Small appliances
RetailMeNot.com found shoppers can find up to $150 off select small kitchen appliances at Best Buy. If you know a high school graduate planning on moving into a dorm next fall, this might be a good time to buy them those must-have appliances.
4. Outdoor gear
Camping is a fun and inexpensive weekend getaway. If you need camping and hiking gear, REI is offering 50% off all deals.
5. Mattresses
Memorial Day mattress sales usually lead into the holiday so now is a good time to do some research. Spend the beginning of May looking for the best deal for what you want.
