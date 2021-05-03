WATCH: Surveillance video captures hectic stampede following reports of gunshots at Crawfish Fest

CHALMETTE (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the shooting of two teenagers in Chalmette Saturday night.
Pohlmann also provided information on an incident that happened at the Louisiana Crawfish Festival on Saturday May 1.
Sheriff Pohlmann was unable to confirm if reports of shots fired at the fest were valid. A chaotic stampede ensued shortly after. No major injuries were reported.
Later that same day, two teenagers were shot at the intersection of Juno Drive and Patricia Street in Chalmette.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one of the teens lying on the sidewalk near the corner of Juno and Patricia with a gunshot wound to his right side. Deputies also found the other boy on Patricia Street. He had been shot in the left foot.
The victims told officers they were walking on Patricia Street toward Juno Drive when the occupants of a dark in colored SUV began shooting at them. The vehicle fled eastbound on Patricia Street toward Paris Road.
Both victims were transported to University Medical Center.
The 15-year-old who was shot in his side is reported to be in stable condition. No information was available on the 16-year-old who was shot in the foot.
Sheriff Pohlmann said no one else was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.
