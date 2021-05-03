United Cajun Navy suspends search efforts for missing Seacor crewmen

“The United Cajun Navy would like to thank each and everyone who donated their time and resources to assist in the search for the 7 missing Seacor crewmen. This has been a long and exhausting search effort and UCN did our part to assist in many ways. Our assistance in this case has mainly been in the form of fundraising for search efforts, organizing sea planes, using our social media platforms to get needed resources, gathering supplies and coordinating search efforts. UCN was not the only group involved in search efforts and we hope and pray the search continues.”