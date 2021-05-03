Teacher Appreciation Week: Celebrating those who give students hope during a hard year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teacher Appreciation Week is underway, and it’s time to celebrate educators in our lives. These teachers have been at the frontlines of education, getting creative with assignments and making sure students still can get the education they need throughout the pandemic.
Teach225 is one of the many celebrating all teachers. On Monday, May 3, teachers can start the week off right with free coffee from any Community Coffee (CC’s) location from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. You must bring your teacher ID.
Tuesday, May 4 is “Toast for Teachers” which is a Teacher Appreciation Party at Tin Roof Brewery and free Barre class. Join from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for free Barre class with Neighborhood Barre.
You can treat yourself Wednesday, May 5, to shop at Kendra Scott in Perkins Rowe. They have 20% off jewelry for teachers, but you must bring your teacher ID.
On Thursday, May 6, they have Burger Night for Teacher at Curbside Burgers. You get free tater tots after buying a burger. Just remember to bring your teacher ID.
Friday, May 7 is raffling for community donated prizes. You can finish the week from Friday Giveaways.
