Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore speaks at Baton Rouge Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Louisiana’s own, retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore, spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, May 3.
Recently, the US House speaker put him in charge of doing an assessment to prevent another attack on the Capitol, like what happened on January 6.
Talk about people coming to the Capitol to cause harm didn’t make it to the FBI director,” said Honore. “I’m giving it to you as an observation. That wasn’t my mission to look at that. My mission was to look at how did we have an intelligence failure. Why didn’t we know?”
Honore added the report about the attack didn’t reach the chain of command and so the Capitol Police never knew about it.
