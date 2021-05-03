2 PPE production facilities going to Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. (WAFB) - Two new PPE manufacturing facilities are planned for Louisiana and they’re expected to bring hundreds of new jobs.
The facilities, based in Acadiana, will make PPE for healthcare and other industries in Louisiana and nationwide.
Officials expect the new facilities to create more than 1,200 new jobs and almost 1,000 indirect jobs.
Ochsner Health partnered with Trax Development on a joint venture to create SafeSource Direct LLC. SafeSource is investing $150 million to develop the facilities, with $73 million to retrofit an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish that will also house its headquarters, and $77 million for the development of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Martin Parish.
“Today’s announcement is not only a celebration of the new jobs SafeSource Direct will create and the economic activity it will generate, but also an opportunity to thank Ochsner and Trax for an investment that truly meets our novel moment,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “A year ago, states across the union were grappling with a shortage of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus spread. Even now, the need for PPE is great and that demand will continue for the foreseeable future. I am proud to say that, with this new project, Louisiana will play a key role in preventing the U.S. from facing such a shortage again.”
SafeSource Direct will manufacture, warehouse, and directly distribute PPE for healthcare and other industries in Louisiana and nationwide.
