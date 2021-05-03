No. 14 LSU evens series against No. 7 Arkansas with 2-1 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU evened the series against Southeastern Conference leader No. 7 Arkansas with a 2-1 win in game one of Monday’s doubleheader.
Starting pitcher Ali Kilponen (13-6) went the distance pitching seven innings, allowing one run on one hit. Kilponen retired the last 16 Razorbacks in the win and struck out three batters.
Arkansas (39-8, 18-5 SEC) biggest threat of the game came in the top of the first inning with the bases loaded and no outs, but LSU (29-17, 11-9 SEC) allowed only one run on a sac-fly and Kilponen got a big double play to get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the first inning the Tigers answered with a run of their own on a RBI single from Amanda Doyle to tie the game at 1-1.
LSU would get the go ahead run on a RBI groundout from Ciara Briggs to take a 2-1 advantage. The Tigers will look for the series victory in game two of the doubleheader, first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
