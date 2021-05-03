Man found unresponsive on N. Acadian dies 2 days later; investigation ongoing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a homicide after the victim of some type of attack succumbed to his injuries two days after the incident.
BRPD identified the victim as Keldric Lewis, 42, of Baton Rouge.
According to investigators, he was found unresponsive on North Acadian Throughway at Bogan Walk around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Officers said he died from the injuries on Monday, May 3.
Investigators reported they believe robbery was possibly the motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information that can help police solve the case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
