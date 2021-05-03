Georgia DB Major Burns, Baton Rouge native, enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Madison Prep star Major Burns, a one-time Texas A&M and LSU commit during the recruiting process, has entered the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldog sophomore defensive back announced the move on his Twitter account.
Burns signed to play for Kirby Smart in Athens as a four-star safety and appeared in six games last season. He made five tackles.
Burns said the decision was not easy but one his heart led him to make.
