EBR Mayor-pres., supt. set to announce launch of initiative to get eligible teens vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President, East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse, and others will make an announcement Monday, May 3, about the launch of a vaccine initiative targeting teens.
Vaccinate Before You Graduate and Bring Back School Fun aims to connect eligible high school students with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It is part of the Geaux Get Vaccinated and Bring Back Louisiana campaigns.
The announcement will be made at 3 p.m. at Baton Rouge Magnet.
The Louisiana Department of Health and EBRPSS students will also be part of the announcement.
