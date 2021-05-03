EBR Mayor-pres., supt. set to announce launch of initiative to get eligible teens vaccinated

By WAFB Staff | May 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 10:24 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President, East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse, and others will make an announcement Monday, May 3, about the launch of a vaccine initiative targeting teens.

Vaccinate Before You Graduate and Bring Back School Fun aims to connect eligible high school students with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It is part of the Geaux Get Vaccinated and Bring Back Louisiana campaigns.

The announcement will be made at 3 p.m. at Baton Rouge Magnet.

The Louisiana Department of Health and EBRPSS students will also be part of the announcement.

