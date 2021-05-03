BRFD investigating arson fire on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson fire in a vacant duplex that occurred in the 600 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
Officials state that the fire happened around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, May 3, when firefighters arrived on scene they found the vacant duplex fully engulfed in flames and the neighboring vacant home starting to burn.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the duplex and keep the fire from causing further damage to the neighboring home. They were also able to save two kittens that were in the vacant home and were given to a neighbor.
A vehicle was also damaged by the fire. Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
