Action Jackson: Ascension Parish residents concerned about troublesome intersection; DOTD responds

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Some homeowners who live along LA 621 where Bishop Woods Road and JD Broussard Road meet in Gonzales are concerned about traffic in the area.
“It’s way too many accidents here for nothing to be done about it,” said Jeremy Braud, a Gonzales resident.
Braud said his fiancée was headed home when a driver pulled out in front of her at the intersection, which is less than a half-mile from their house.
“Any side of the intersection, your view is obscured one way or another. Trees, road signs, or just stuff on the other side and it’s been like this. People just pulling up and glancing, they think they have a go and just try to make it,” explained Braud.
Braud’s concerns about this intersection were taken to DOTD. A representative with the agency informed Jackson there have been 101 accidents within 150 feet of the intersection over the last 10 years and two of the accidents were deadly. The rep also said those numbers are close enough to abnormal to start a traffic study to see if any safety improvements can be made.
For now, the agency is urging drivers to obey speed limits and keep their eyes on the road.
“I mean, the road system in Ascension Parish is on a strain already and they’re making improvements all over, which I’m happy. But there are problem intersections that need improvement first,” Braud added.
Braud said his fiancée is recovering with only a few bumps and bruises but he is hopeful something can be done soon to make this a safer intersection for families in Gonzales.
