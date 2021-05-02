48-year-old male killed on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 48-year-old male in the 2300 block of Convention Street.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. Officials state that Woodrow Wisham, 48, was located in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Wishham late succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-786
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.