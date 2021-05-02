LSU vs. Southern rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game against Southern originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 has been rescheduled for Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather on Tuesday.
The Tigers will take on the Jaguars in Alex Box Stadium and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Freshman Will Hellmers is expected to get the start against Southern, while the Jaguars are scheduled to start freshman Christian Davis.
This will be the second time this season that LSU will face Southern, they first met on March 3 when the Tigers won that game 16-1.
LSU is coming off a SEC series loss to No. 1 Arkansas, but they did avoid the sweep with a 5-4 win on Saturday, May 1.
