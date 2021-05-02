No. 14 LSU to play doubleheader on Monday against No. 8 Arkansas

Sunday’s game ticket may be used for the 2:30 p.m. game and fans must sit in their assigned seat. Any fan with the 6 p.m. ticket may also enter Tiger Park and sit in any open seat. The originally scheduled 6 p.m. game ticket must be used for the series finale and anyone wishing to stay after the 2:30 p.m. game may sit in a seat not occupied by a Monday ticket holder.