No. 14 LSU to play doubleheader on Monday against No. 8 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday’s game between No. 14 LSU and No. 8 Arkansas has been postponed due to inclement weather in the area. They will play a doubleheader on Monday, May 3.
Game two of the series will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+. The series finale will be played at 6 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.
The Tigers (28-16, 10-9 SEC) dropped the series opener on Saturday, May 1 in a pitchers duel 1-0, the lone run for the Razorbacks (39-7, 18-4 SEC) came in the top of the seventh inning. Arkansas currently sits atop the SEC standing.
This is the fourth straight weekend LSU will play in a doubleheader and they have dropped the first game of the series in the last three weekends.
Sunday’s game ticket may be used for the 2:30 p.m. game and fans must sit in their assigned seat. Any fan with the 6 p.m. ticket may also enter Tiger Park and sit in any open seat. The originally scheduled 6 p.m. game ticket must be used for the series finale and anyone wishing to stay after the 2:30 p.m. game may sit in a seat not occupied by a Monday ticket holder.
