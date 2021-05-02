Former Southern University advisor shot dead in home invasion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say Derrick Cavazos was sleeping peacefully at his home on Ashby Avenue in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning when he woke up to a nightmare, someone trying to break into his home.
“Detectives believe that Terrius Brown unlawfully entered the residence and at some point, and time gunfire was exchanged between Cavazos and Brown”, said SGT. Don Coppola with BRPD.
Police believe Cavazos was trying to defend himself and, in some sense, he did. He shot the alleged home burglar, but Cavazos was also shot as well.
“Investigators learned that Cavazos suffered from apparent gunshot injuries and succumbed to his injuries there inside that residence”, said Coppola.
“We’re really just trying to figure out why this happened to him of all people”, said former Southern student Dominique Danja.
Cavazos was a former student advisor at Southern University. Danja says he was more than an advisor, but a friend as well.
“They lost a person who would make you feel like family. They lost a true advisor who would help the students no matter what. He would check on the students even after they’ve graduated”, said Danja.
Cavazos was also a graduate from Southern’s law school. Today they shared this post asking for prayers for his family. Comments flooded with people in shock, others offering their condolences.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and the shooter is still being treated in the hospital. But once released, Terrius Brown will be booked into prison on a number of charges, including first degree murder.
