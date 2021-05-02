LIVE RADAR: Heavy Rains Roll Through, Flood Watch Continues

Severe Weather Risk for Sunday, May 2, 2021 (Source: WAFB)
By Jared Silverman | May 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated May 2 at 7:23 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Showers and storms are rolling through the Baton Rouge area this morning, producing heavy rain and lightning. We still have a slight risk for severe weather today, at a level two threat.

Watch LIVE radar of the storms moving through our area in the video below

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains expected in the Baton Rouge area through Sunday, May 2, 2021
Severe Weather Risk for Sunday, May 2, 2021
The main threats are flooding, damaging winds, and hail this morning. At this time, no warnings have been issued. We are expecting between one to three inches across the viewing area today, with isolated heavier amounts possible.

That’s why a Flood Watch is in effect for the area today and tonight, although the threats should come to an end later this afternoon. The forecast for today calls for rain, heavy at times, with gusty winds and lightning, highs in the upper 70s.

Flood Watch in effect through the night of Sunday, May 2, 2021
Model Rain Forecast for Baton Rouge for Sunday, May 2, 2021
The rain chances will diminish from west to east this afternoon, and the chances go all the way down to 20% this evening.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be mainly dry, before our next low pressure system moves in Tuesday.

Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021
