Arrest made in shooting death of former Southern University employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man whose home was broken into early Saturday morning.
Police say Terrius Brown, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday, May 2 in connection with the shooting death of Derrick Cavazos, 35.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson reports Cavazos was a Baton Rouge attorney and worked at Southern University. Cavazos was also an alumnus of the Southern University Law Center.
Investigators say they believe Brown broke into Cavazos’ home in the 13500 block of Ashby Avenue shortly before 3:45 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
Police say Brown and Cavazos were both injured while exchanging gunfire inside of the home.
Cavazos was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown later brought himself to an area hospital seeking treatment for his injuries.
When Bron is released from the hospital he will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and illegal use of a weapon.
The Southern University Law Center posted a tribute to Cavazos on social media late Saturday.
“At this time, we wish to express our condolences to the family of our alumnus Derrick Cavazos. Please keep his family in your prayers,” law school officials said.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this news story when more information is available.
